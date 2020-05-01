Demon Time? A Preview Of What You Can Expect From Erica Mena’s Brand SPANKING New OnlyFans

OnlyFans has become one of the strongest economic boosters in the age of COVID-19 and quarantining. People are rushing to the app as a way to get paid for their sex work now that they can’t come in contact with people face to face. The last month has shows us that OnlyFans is not only viable…it’s a thriving utopia.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen semi-celebrities like Kiyomi and Ravie Loso join. Then the biggest name in the game so far, Safaree, shlonged along for the ride. Earlier this week, however, gave us the biggest OnlyFans cultural moment to date: Beyonce name checked them in her “Savage” remix, putting the spotlight on the site.

Now, Erica Mena becomes maybe the biggest name to join. We know she’s going to give us more than an eyeful at every turn, but what exactly is in store for us? Hit the flip for some of her more revealing pics as a preview.

