Funniest Reactions To Beyoncé's "Savage (Remix)" Feature
Finsta Bey: Funniest, Wildest & Thirstiest Reactions To Beyoncé’s Extra Spicy “Savage (Remix)” Feature
- By Bossip Staff
Everyone’s still recovering from Quarantine Bey’s world-stopping surprise feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s smash hit “Savage” that overshadowed the crippling Corona crisis while extending the wildly popular TikTok dance craze and proving, yet again, that she’s the hottest rapper in her legendary marriage.
Whew, we needed this energy that pumped new life into the months-old track elevated by pearl clutch-worthy Bey bars, stunning reveals (BEY MIGHT START AN ONLYFANS??? DEMON TIME??) and hot girl adlibs that sent the whole entire BeyHive (and everyone else) into a buzzy TIZZY.
Peep the funniest, wildest and thirstiest reactions to Bey’s “Savage (Remix)” feature on the flip.
