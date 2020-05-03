Delusional Dunce Donald Trump Retweets Claim He’s “Done More For Blacks Than All Other Presidents Combined”

Just when we think Donald Trump can’t tell a bigger lie… BOOM! Saturday night Donald Trump retweeted a Kenyan man named David Kyalo Musyoka who strangely tweeted that:

Trump has done more for Blacks than all the other Presidents combined.

So true, although Honest Abe wasn’t bad. Thank you! https://t.co/Bb4736mgxa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

Trump retweeted the message along with a small dose of false modesty – saying “So true, although Honest Abe wasn’t bad. Thank You!”

Of course plenty of people disagreed. We definitely feel like a man who calls places like Nigeria and Haiti “sh**hole countries”, who disrespected the late great U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and his great city of Baltimore and who has been blatantly evil when talking about Don Lemon, Lebron James and Colin Kaepernick. Then there are the black female journalists like Yamiche Alcindor, April Ryan and Joy Reid who have been constantly denigrated by Trump – literally for doing their jobs — asking smart questions, raising important issues, speaking the truth. Then there’s the issue of the coronavirus — which has killed blacks at an alarming rate, thanks in part to the U.S. leader’s failure to enact measures to protect American citizens… So yeah, this tweet is far from true even with the tiniest bit of fact checking.

More than a few folks tweeted their dissenting opinions. Check out a few below:

I mean, I don’t know enough about Lyndon Johnson to make a proper assessment, but the Civil Rights act kinda was a bigger deal than everything Trump has done so far… — 眼镜 (@spectaculibus) May 2, 2020

More of his Lies …What Box are you pic.twitter.com/MpmUa1WYtH — Charlie Bonia BlueVibes2020🇺🇸 (@CharlieLov1) May 3, 2020