CoronaCruise: Carnival Cruise To Set Sail Again Just One Week After No-Sail Order Expires

As the world and its corporations continue to put profits over safety, many businesses are rushing to announce when they will reopen their facilities. Many won’t open for some time but are trying to get systems in place to collect cash flow for future operations. The state of Georgia was the first state to open, which perfectly lined up to allow them to kick all furloughed workers off unemployment and deny the cases from workers whose jobs couldn’t operate. While other states are trying to join Georgia as fast as they can, the coronavirus is still steadily spreading every single day. One of the biggest stories from COVID-19 came in the form of travelers being stranded on a cruise ship where corona did the ‘Toosie Slide‘ among immune systems on the vessel.

You would think after the ship being denied by every state, country, and any other possible locations for weeks, a fast opening for the cruise industry wouldn’t be on the agenda. But of course, corporate greed will always show up where we least expect it to disappoint us. According to CNBC, Carnival Crusie has picked its re-sail date, which is only one week after the no-sail order expires.

Carnival Cruise Line announced plans Monday to resume service beginning Aug. 1, despite concerns from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that cruise ship travel “exacerbates the global spread of Covid-19. Carnival Cruise Line, which is owned by Carnival Corp., said it advised travel agents on Monday that eight of its ships will return to service on Aug. 1. Three of its ships will set sail from Galveston, Texas, the company said, and three others will sail from Miami. The company said two of its ships will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Carnival insists that they are taking COVID-19 seriously and intend to keep safety first. One of the ways they are taking precautions is by halting North American and Australian cruises until August 31, which many agree is the opposite of taking safety seriously and the cruises should be halted till at least next year.

What could go wrong?