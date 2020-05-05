For The Festivities: Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo By Releasing New “Taco Tuesday” Track With Some Help From LeBron James [Audio]

Cinco De Mayo is one of white folk’s favorite holidays, so the fact that we have to spend it inside was pretty devastating to a lot of people. Luckily for those so inclined, a lot of restaurants are offering alcohol delivery kits so you can celebrate at home–and the Migos have the perfect soundtrack for all of the quarantine parties going on around the United States.

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff are celebrating Cinco De Mayo with the release of their latest track, “Taco Tuesday.” This marks a theme for the trio, who also celebrated Valentine’s Day by dropping a new song, with the Travis Scott and Young Thug-assisted track “GNF.”

This release shouldn’t come as a surprise to Migos fans, as Quavo previewed a snippet of the song on Instagram last week, which he featured in a video of he and his girlfriend, Saweetie, cooking up some tacos.

Now, the full song is out, and of course, it features some guest vocals from none other than LeBron James, who tried to trademark “Taco Tuesday” last year and unsurprisingly, failed miserably. This latest release from Migos could very well be the first single from the “Quarantine Mixtape” Quavo teased last month after the coronavirus pandemic forced the trio to stop working on Culture III.

Listen to “Taco Tuesday” for yourself down below: