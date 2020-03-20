Celebrity Stylist Claims The Migos Made Off With Nearly $80,000 In Louis Vuitton & Chanel, Files Suit (Exclusive)

Two-thirds of the rap supergroup Migos pilfered luxury clothing and styling services from a celebrity couturier and then ignored her payment demands.

That’s according to a stylist to the stars, who has sued Takeoff and Quavo for allegedly making off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of merch from high-end brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Last week, styling company Luka Lorena sued both Kirshnik “Takeoff” Ball and Quavious “Quavo” Marshall for breach of contract, conversion and conspiracy to convert property, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Lorena’s principal Alicia Allicock said she had a styling deal with the “Bad and Boujee” rappers, where they approved purchases of several thousand dollars worth of luxury clothing and would reimburse the company for the clothing plus a 20 percent styling fee.

The company said they sent more than $14,000 worth of merch to Quavo in April 2019, and he paid them without incident. But two months later, they billed him for more than $34,000 worth of high-end clothes and styling services, including five Chanel Pharell t-shirts for about $14,000, a Chanel black and gold basketball at more than $2,000 and $990 Fendi jeans. But when it came time to pay, the company got the run around from the Migos’ manager and then he stopped responding altogether, the suit says. Adding insult to injury, Lorena said Quavo was photographed wearing one of the Chanel shirts in question to perform in the 2019 Rolling Loud festival.

And Lorena’s dealings with Takeoff weren’t much better, her suit said. The stylist said she provided styling services for the rapper’s mother’s wedding, and while Takeoff paid for the price of the clothes, he didn’t pay Lorena’s $2,004 fee. Then, Lorena billed him for more than $26,000 worth of clothing and styling services, including two pairs of Louis Vuitton sneakers at $1,000 each, a $1,020 Virgil Abloh pop up hat and $700 Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

She said Takeoff accepted the goods, even taking photos using the Vuitton duffle bag she’d sent to celebrate his birthday in L.A., the stylist said. But when it was time to pay, she said she got crickets in response.

Lorena said the rappers haven’t paid a dime of the invoices to date, despite her offering them payment plans and other ways to settle the debts. Lorena said the rappers have stopped responding and “used their agents to stonewall and intimidate” the company, their complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states.

Lorena said in total, Quavo owes $42,755 and Takeoff owes $34,425, which includes interest and fees. The stylist wants the invoices paid, along with her lawyer’s fees and money damages.

Neither Takeoff nor Quavo has responded to the case.

Lorena’s lawyer did not respond to BOSSIP’s request for comment.