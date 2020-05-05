Yay Sports! Peep ‘The Last Dance’ Episode 7 & 8 Trailer Where Michael Jordan Catches Fade With Steve Kerr [Video]

There hasn’t been a lot of gripping new television to watch since America went on lockdown due to COVID-19 but the Micahel Jordan docuseries The Last Dance has been a shining beacon of must-see-TV drama. If you thought this inside look at MJ and the 97-98 Bulls was gonna be a propaganda machine built to paper over the real Michael Jordan then you got another think coming.

This series has been so raw and unfiltered that in episodes 7 and 8 we will get a chance to hear Michael talk about one of his most infamous professional incidents. The time he punched teammate Steve Kerr dead in the face during practice. Kerr, now the Golden State Warriors coach, was not the least bit shy about recounting the incident and telling it like it is. MJ, for his part, did the same.

If you haven’t taken the time to watch The Last Dance to this point we highly suggest you go back and get caught up. Riveting is an understatement, this series is going to win big awards and is already undoubtedly one of the greatest sports films ever.

Peep the trailer for the upcoming episodes set to air this Sunday night.

That’s gangsta.