These Hilarious Michael Jordan Memes From “The Last Dance” Doc Are Blowing Up Twitter

Food on Ubereats $21.48

Delivery Fee $0.99

Tip $3

————————————- Total $98.49 pic.twitter.com/BOGqun0nuG — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) April 27, 2020

Everyone’s buzzing over ESPN’s EPIC “Last Dance” Doc that delves into the spectacular career of Michael Jeffrey Jordan–the greatest, most imitated, marketable and beloved NBA legend ever, of ALL-TIME–who’s now the star of yet another hilarious meme wave currently flooding social media.

If you haven’t caught the star-studded foray into Jordan’s unforgettable ’97-’98 season, you definitely should (ASAP), especially if you love classic NBA basketball, Dennis Rodman and the ’90s that continue to define a entire generation obsessed with Michael Jordan, his iconic shoes and the greatest championship run in modern pro sports history.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) Michael Jordan memes from “The Last Dance” on the flip.