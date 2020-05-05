Can We Live? White Minnesota Man Charged With Murder Of Unarmed Black Man After Car Accident Argument

It is a proven medical fact that Black people are suffering more from the coronavirus than any other racial demographic. In the midst of fearing for our lives from the invisible enemy, we still gotta worried about these punk a$$ white folks who very visible and rarely held to account for violence against our bodies.

Enter 24-year-old Anthony Trifiletti. According to StarTribune, he has been arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of 39-year-old Doug Lewis following a traffic accident in St. Paul, Minnesota this past Friday. Lewis, a delivery driver, accidentally rear-ended Trifiletti’s truck. Both men pulled over to assess the damage and exchange insurance info when a Trifiletti claims that an argument began. Both Trifiletti and a witness friend says they heard Lewis say “I’m GD”, a reference to the Gangster Disciples street gang. Other unidentifed witnesses say they heard no such utterance. At some point, both men got in their cars and pulled away from the scene at which time Trifiletti says he “unintentionally” followed Lewis.

When Lewis parked his truck, got out, and approached the car, Trifiletti grabbed his gun and shot him four times. He told police the same ol’ tired-a$$ tale that white folks always tell when they have just murdered a Black person he “thought he was going to die and was afraid for his life,”. The 24-year-old claims he saw Lewis reaching under his shirt and assumed a gun was about to come out. Upon inspection of his body and vehicle, Lewis was found to be unarmed. Valerie Lewis, Doug’s sister, already knows what time it is.

“White people can get away with killing a black man by saying they were afraid,” Valerie Lewis said.

As Doug Lewis lay there bleeding to death, Trifiletti fled the scene and only came back to turn himself in at the insistence of his father. He’s now being held in Ramsey County Jail on a $1 million bond and facing 40 years in prison for second-degree murder.

We sincerely hope he rots.