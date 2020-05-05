Watch Drumma Boy's Video For "Go This Way," Off "My Brother's Keeper" Album

R.I.P: Drumma Boy Dedicates ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ Album To His Late Brother

- By
Drumma Boy

Source: Zach Wolfe / Courtesy

Drumma Boy is making sure his brother’s memory continues to live on through his music. The hitmaking producer released his “My Brother’s Keeper” project in 2019, in honor of his late brother E.W. (Ensayne Wayne) who was killed in 2018.

Drumma Boy

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

Drumma recently released a video for the song “Go This Way” from the project.

Here are links to My Brother's Keeper on Spotify and Apple Music

Categories: Music, New Music, New Video

