Get Your Lives Together: Peter Gunz & Lyfe Jennings Have A MESSY Exchange Of Words Over Amina Buddafly On Instagram

Are ANY of these people even in a relationship with each other?!

It looks like ‘Love and Hip Hop’ alumnus Peter Gunz stills goes to bat over his baby mama Amina Buddafly, despite their exhausting dynamic. The ‘Uptown Baby’ rapper was ready to POP OFF after Lyfe Jennings left a cryptic message to her on Instagram this week. The two grown men then initiated a light squabble in her comments section for everyone to read and chuckle at.

The beef seeming started because Lyfe, 41, left a shady comment to Amina, who was promoting a video of herself mouthing her latest single which features a verse from her ex-husband Peter. He wrote, “what if I said…”.

In response, 51-year-old Peter Gunz snaps back: “Trust me, I’ve said it all…lol.” Things then escalate to the point where Lyfe is calling Peter “Lil Pete” and they were telling each other to stay in their Amina lanes.

Peter tells Lyfe, “I think not brother that’s all you but my girls are all mine.. Knock yourself out I’m an extremely hard act to follow you can ask someone else we have in common.. lol.”

Someone else they have in common??? Spill the beans, Pete. Peep the entire exchange below.

Yikes! It’s well-known that Peter and Amina are divorced. Why do you think these two have beef over a single woman???