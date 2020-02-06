Takes One To Know One: Peter Gunz Talks Hosting New Season Of “Cheaters” (Exclusive)

Rapper & Reality Star Set To Become First Black Host Of Long-Running Reality Show About Infidelity

Many know Peter Gunz from his messy love life that played out on several seasons of “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

Gunz is bringing his experience in when love goes wrong to his new role as the host of “Cheaters.”

“I’m going to go at it a little different,” Gunz told BOSSIP exclusively. “A little more street…For 15 years they had what they had, I’m going to bring a little more realness to the show.”

He joked,” I’m a dive right in and go for it – I’m a jump in there raw like I normally do!”

Gunz said he’s set to begin hosting the show – which features jilted lovers confronting their unfaithful baes on camera – and will live in Texas for five months when filming begins later this year. Gunz revealed that he’d also be making new music for the show’s theme song.

“My goal is not just to bust people cheating,” Gunz said. I want to help people get into therapy, and try to change relationships. I’m not here to mess up people’s happy homes especially after all the s**t I did.”

As for his personal life, Gunz said he’s “chilled out” his roving eye and is focused more than ever on parenting his ten children. But he doesn’t rule out meeting someone during his stint in the South.

“To be honest, I’m going out there to work,” the “Uptown Baby” rapper said. “I’m sure my kids will fly out and hang out with me. It’s really not about that right now.”

Gunz also said his exes, which include his former “LHHNY” co-stars Tara Wallace and Amina Buddafly, approve of his new venture.

“My exes are extremely supportive of it,” he said. “They’re not mad about it. They think it fits me and they’ll get 80 percent of (the salary). I’m not joking.”