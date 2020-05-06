Tyra Banks Faces Backlash For Old ANTM "Body Shaming" Clip
We Were Rooting For you: Here’s Why Tyra Banks Is Getting Re-DRAGGED For Old America’s Next Top Model Controversies
It’s been years since Tyra Banks blessed us with her groundbreaking hit show America’s Next Top Model. People may forget that Banks was once the queen of television for a substantial run. She had a daytime talk show and the hottest reality show on TV. However, part of that legacy involves a nasty feud with Naomi Campbell that is seemingly unending. For some reason, Twitter decided to revisit that feud. Part of the revisiting meant taking sides, of course. Part of taking sides involves digging up dirt on Tyra Banks.
That’s how this clip resurfaced of Banks trying to get a contestant to close up her gap for the sake of her modeling career. This was seen as particularly cruel and insensitive. The viral clip started an avalanche of clips and reasons to re-drag Tyra for things she did on her shows.
IT got ugly really fast. Hit the flip to see why people are coming for Tyra again.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.