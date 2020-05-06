We Were Rooting For you: Here’s Why Tyra Banks Is Getting Re-DRAGGED For Old America’s Next Top Model Controversies

It’s been years since Tyra Banks blessed us with her groundbreaking hit show America’s Next Top Model. People may forget that Banks was once the queen of television for a substantial run. She had a daytime talk show and the hottest reality show on TV. However, part of that legacy involves a nasty feud with Naomi Campbell that is seemingly unending. For some reason, Twitter decided to revisit that feud. Part of the revisiting meant taking sides, of course. Part of taking sides involves digging up dirt on Tyra Banks.

That’s how this clip resurfaced of Banks trying to get a contestant to close up her gap for the sake of her modeling career. This was seen as particularly cruel and insensitive. The viral clip started an avalanche of clips and reasons to re-drag Tyra for things she did on her shows.

Tyra banks really just taught these girls that you need to change your looks to be pretty instead of loving the way you already look which is so wrong. 😒 pic.twitter.com/BDuUr0DelR — bayda🖤 (@baaydaa) May 5, 2020

