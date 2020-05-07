The Cash Collector: 50 Cent Issues IG Notices To Jeezy, Irv Gotti And Diddy Over Alleged Debts To BMF

50 Cent is producing a mini-series about BMF for STARZ, but with Terry “Southwest T” Flenory freed from jail this week, it looks like his duties have extended to debt collection for the notorious group.

50 first singled out Diddy noting, “T home puff he said um, he want his fu**ing money. I’m not tripping, and i know you ain’t tripping so just holla at him.#starz #BMF coming soon”

We’d say this could have been a text message but clearly the hashtags say otherwise.

Either way it appears Diddy got the message. Southwest T posted about speaking with Puff.

50 Cent revealed whatever issues T may have had with Puff — the two had resolved with a call.

👀see diddy reached out to @bmfboss_swt_263 now everything good. #starz #BMF coming soon!

Hit the flip to see 50’s messages to Jeezy and Irv Gotti