DaBooooyfriend? B. Simone & DaBaby Get Super Flirty During Wild ’N Out Segment [Video]

B. Simone and DaBaby are trending today on YouTube because their chemistry on an upcoming episode of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ is THAT strong. The comedian and rapper recently made headlines after fans thought they were secretly hooking up. After months of making DaBaby her #MCM, a photo of them hugging during a video shoot sparked hook up rumors.

Fresh off of that energy, DaBaby and B. Simone get flirty while playing “In The Class Room”, a rhyming game. Whether it’s rehearsed or not, the energy is undeniable. DaBaby even types his number on her phone during the highlight…hmm! Maybe this is how they finally hooked up for that video?

You can catch the full episode of comedian B. Simone and her crush DaBaby when it airs on May 12th. For now, peep the preview clip below.