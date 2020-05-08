B. Simone & DaBaby Get Super Flirty During Wild ’N Out Segment

DaBooooyfriend? B. Simone & DaBaby Get Super Flirty During Wild ’N Out Segment [Video]

- By

JBW Watches x B.Simone Launch For #BEAUTYINDIAMONDS

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

B. Simone and DaBaby are trending today on YouTube because their chemistry on an upcoming episode of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ is THAT strong. The comedian and rapper recently made headlines after fans thought they were secretly hooking up. After months of making DaBaby her #MCM, a photo of them hugging during a video shoot sparked hook up rumors.

Fresh off of that energy, DaBaby and B. Simone get flirty while playing “In The Class Room”, a rhyming game. Whether it’s rehearsed or not, the energy is undeniable. DaBaby even types his number on her phone during the highlight…hmm! Maybe this is how they finally hooked up for that video?

View this post on Instagram

Million Dollar Freestyle drops at Midnight 💖

A post shared by B. SIMONE (@thebsimone) on

You can catch the full episode of comedian B. Simone and her crush DaBaby when it airs on May 12th. For now, peep the preview clip below.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.