Rumor Control: Here’s The REAL Reason DaBaby Was Caught Clutching Onto B. Simone’s Cakes For Dear Life

- By Bossip Staff

Yesterday B. Simone and DaBaby made headlines after fans suspected the two entertainers were dating, but now we know it was all a marketing hoax.

Rumors started to swirl after B. Simone shared a photo of herself being coddled by a “mystery” man. People figured out it was DaBaby clutching her body after matching the hand tattoos. It wasn’t until almost 24 hours later, DaBaby confirmed the image was from a short film he’s putting out today. The rapper shared a full trailer to “Find My Way”, which stars B. Simone.

“Find My Way” looks like a big-budget music video with some acting in it that mirrors movies like Bonnie & Clyde. Does this look interesting to YOU?

 

 

Meanwhile, B. Simone has coined herself the “manifest Queen”, going extra hard to sell her new book. She even gave herself a pat on the back for using the image with herself and Dababy to bring attention to her latest product.

Welp, there we have it. Anyone guess that this was all a stunt?

