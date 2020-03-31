Fans Think B. Simone Manifested DaBaby As Her Real Boyfriend
DaCouple?! Fans Think B. Simone Is Getting Her Babyyy Girllll Guts Rearranged By DaBaby
What’s happening here?! Comedian B.Simone has fans thinking she manifested a relationship with rapper DaBaby after playfully e-stalking him for several months.
The internet star has made it known that she loves her some Kirk, she even dressed as his “wife” on Halloween. After pulling that stunt, B. met DaBaby in real life but it seemed like some innocent celebrity crush until last night, she posted what appears to be a photo of DaBaby grabbing her glutes like he owns them! The intimate photo is significant because B. Simone has been claiming to be celibate until the right man comes into her life. She says she doesn’t want to be sexual with anyone if it’s not the man of her dreams, so could she have FINALLY found him?
Hmmm. Dababy was recently spotted hanging out with singer DaniLeigh after publicly spatting with his baby mama. It seems like Kirk is single and out here mingling with all of the women who love him.
After some internet investigation, fans have matched the tattoos in the photo to DaBaby’s photos and it a 100% match. The question is, however, is this a publicity stunt? B. conveniently posted the photo on the same day she launched the pre-sale of her book about manifestation called “Baby Girl Manifest The Life You Want“. In the book, B. shares how she basically manifested her entire career and she’s already sold over 4,000 copies!
“BABY GIRL MANIFEST THE LIFE YOU WANT” Over 4000 copies sold worldwide in 24 hours😢 You guys don’t understand how important this is to me! You ladies (and gentlemen) that receive this book will embark on a new journey and it will help you start your road to manifesting the life you’ve always wanted 💕 I put my heart into this book and I know it’s going to help so many people all over the world! I have personal diary entries in the book from my actual diary , and it’s 4 chapters of information!!! MANIFEST YOUR FINANCES, MANIFEST AFTER THE SUCCESS, MANIFEST YOUR CIRCLE and MANIFEST AFTER THE BREAK UP !!!! Change your mind and change your life ! It starts with your mind ! I’m the MANIFEST QUEEN anything I want I GET ! Order my book now and start manifesting the life you desire ❤️ I love you all ! LINK IN BIO ❗️ – BILLIONAIRE B The Manifest Queen
Fans think this may be a ploy B. Simone is using to sell books. At the same time, B. was calling herself “DaBabyGirllll” in a caption before the book launch. Could she have been dropping clues?
Do YOU think B. Simone and Da Baby are chopping each other down?
If B. Simone and DaBaby are REALLY dating, fans think she needs to watch out for his baby mama MeMe. She was recently beefing online with DaniLeigh for chilling with him and seems a lil…unhinged?
Yikes!
The other scenario fans think is happening is that the photo is a publicity stunt. Would Dababy go this far to help her out with her book sales? So far the babyyy girllll has not commented.
Even if it is a “stunt”, people are still impressed that she pulled it off. I guess we will have to wait and see if they confirm anything. What do YOU guys think?
