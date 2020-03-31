DaCouple?! Fans Think B. Simone Is Getting Her Babyyy Girllll Guts Rearranged By DaBaby

What’s happening here?! Comedian B.Simone has fans thinking she manifested a relationship with rapper DaBaby after playfully e-stalking him for several months.

The internet star has made it known that she loves her some Kirk, she even dressed as his “wife” on Halloween. After pulling that stunt, B. met DaBaby in real life but it seemed like some innocent celebrity crush until last night, she posted what appears to be a photo of DaBaby grabbing her glutes like he owns them! The intimate photo is significant because B. Simone has been claiming to be celibate until the right man comes into her life. She says she doesn’t want to be sexual with anyone if it’s not the man of her dreams, so could she have FINALLY found him?

Hmmm. Dababy was recently spotted hanging out with singer DaniLeigh after publicly spatting with his baby mama. It seems like Kirk is single and out here mingling with all of the women who love him.

