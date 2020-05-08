Desus & Mero: Billy Porter Talks Masculinity, His New Song, The 2020 Election & More [Video]

Billy Porter is the latest guest to (virtually) stop by Desus & Mero to chat it up with the Bronx natives about everything that’s going on in the world right now.

Throughout the interview, the trio talks all about the current COVID-19 pandemic and how they’re handling it, with Porter giving some insight into what his days have been like with the stay-at-home orders these past couple months. After getting the required coronavirus talk out of the way, Billy goes on to discuss issues he has encountered during his time in Hollywood–both first and second hand–which includes problems that aren’t so widely discussed, like ageism.

Following that, the Pose star gets into a conversation about what it means to be masculine, why he’s gotten so into the eyewear game in recent years, his new song remake “For What It’s Worth,” and so much more. Billy also talks to the Bodega Boys about the 2020 election and how that might look with everything that is going on right now.

Check out the full interview for yourself down below to hear what Billy Porter has to say. You can catch new episodes of Desus & Mero every Monday and Thursday at 11pm.