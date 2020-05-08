Guns? Orgies? FYM?! Earl Thomas Shows Off Diamond-Encrusted Chain He Got From Blicky-Blammin’ Better Half For His B-Day

Earl Thomas had himself a DAY yesterday. No, he didn’t have three interceptions. No, he didn’t lay down a bone-crush tackle. No, he didn’t lead his team to victory. Earl Thomas got put on blast for being a nasty negro with some “hoes” alongside his bang brother Seth.

Yesterday was also Earl’s 31st birthday (happy birthday, Earl) and his Nina-packin’ wife Nina must have gotten hit with that Men In Black thingy because made sure that it was a GREAT one despite nearly killing him just a few weeks ago.

Earl took to Instagram to post a video on his story of a very expensive-looking diamond-encrusted chain and pendant that was given to him by his aforementioned weapon-wielding wife.

The jewelry was made by Zo Frost who also posted a video of the chain before Nina picked it up to give to Earl. No word on how many carats are in it but stands to reason that Earl should watch his back around Bugs Bunny. The pendant features a nice familial touch with a photograph of Pastor Earl Thomas, Earl’s late grandfather who he says had a tremendous impact on his life.

Not sure how pop-pop would feel about yesterday’s shenanigans but we digress. Take a look at the chain in the video below.

Guess everything between Earl and Nina is cool now. Which suggests to us that this probably wasn’t the first time that something crazy has happened between them. We just hope that Earl learns to keep his pants because next time his Beretta might be the last thing he sees if Nina has anything to say about it…