“I Wanted Something John Didn’t Buy”: Chrissy Teigen Responds To Fellow Cookbook Author Who Accuses Her Of Running A Content Farm

Chrissy Teigen is not one to mess with, and one of her fellow foodies learned that the hard way on Friday.

New York Times writer and best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman recently criticized how fast Chrissy Teigen’s cooking and lifestyle platforms have grown, also going on to call Marie Kondo a sellout for capitalizing on her fan base to sell products.

“Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” Roman said in an interview with New Consumer. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f***ing money.” “The idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you,” Alison continued. “I’m like, damn, b***h, you f**king just sold out immediately! Someone’s like ‘you should make stuff,’ and she’s like, ‘okay, slap my name on it, I don’t give a s**t!’”

Her comments were picked up by Page Six and as the day went on, the recipe-developer got absolutely obliterated online over her comments. With people like Martha Stewart and Rachel Ray having hundreds of products in every store imaginable, it’s especially interesting that Roman only seems to have a problem with two women of color doing the exact same thing.

Chrissy ended up responding to the article, voicing her disappointment around hearing that someone whose recipes she loved saw her in such a negative way.

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

I didn't "sell out" by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

I genuinely loved everything about Alison. Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I've made countless NYT recipes she's created, posting along the way. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

It has been crappy to deal with this all day but I couldn't not say something. I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it's really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

this "farm" you think of doesn't exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

This inevitably sent more rabid fans Roman’s way, which caused her to respond to Teigen personally. Unfortunately for her, the response she gave didn’t seem to satisfy anyone who was disappointed by her snarky comments (especially because she had still been joking about the article and getting internet backlash just hours prior).

Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along. — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

As Chrissy mentioned in one of her tweets, she signed on to executive produce a show Alison is doing…so this should be interesting to watch. Luckily, Teigen has had a lot of folks step up in her replies to let her know how much they love what she does, including her supportive husband John Legend.