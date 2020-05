Seriously?! A Rep For Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash Pilot Is Blaming The Accident On The Passengers

“Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility.”

Obviously, the passengers somehow being responsible for what definitely seems like pilot error is shocking to hear. Reports immediately following the crash revealed that the LAPD and other law enforcement agencies grounded their fleet the morning of the crash due to fog and poor visibility.

Zobayan

had to circle around the Griffith Park area for 15 minutes before being cleared to fly to the Mamba Academy up north and was

going 184 MPH in blinding fog when he crashed into a hill, killing everyone on board.