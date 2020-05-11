Pure Comedy: Eddie Murphy Pays Tribute To Little Richard As Fake Soul Legend Murray Murray During ‘Feeding America’ Fundraiser

Eddie Murphy gave fans a look at the greatest soul legend you never heard of, Murray Murray, on Sunday during Feeding America Comedy Fundraiser. The legendary comedian portrayed the character on the comedy special co-produced by Funny or Die and hosted by fellow comedians Kenan Thompson, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish and Byron Allen.

“If you got a record player, you know Murray Murray,” he said in the fake documentary. “If I got this voice and Jesus couldn’t sing, then it must be the Voice of the Lord. All I am is a gift from God.”

The fake doc also featured guest appearances from President Barack Obama and late legend Ray Charles, who praised Murray Murray. The fake soul legend took credit for creating Charles’ signature glasses before taking credit for one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s most famous speeches.

“I coined the phrase ‘I have a dream,’ before Martin Luther King. That was actually going to be the name of my album, ‘I Have a Dream.’ ” said Murray Murray. “He liked the way that flowed, with a good hook. He took that and run with it.”

Murphy’s “Feeding America” segment was dedicated to music legend Little Richard, who died on Saturday.

“The Feeding America’ special will re-air on The Weather Channel Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT, and on Comedy.TV. You can check out a clip of Murphy’s skit over at TMZ.