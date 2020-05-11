FINALLY: Future IS The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Baby Girl, Court Hears (Exclusive Details)

Future recently praised several of his children’s mothers in a series of Mother’s Day tweets on social media.

One woman, Eliza Reign, wasn’t mentioned, but it looks like he’ll have to start getting used to calling her his newest baby mama.

A Florida Family Court judge revealed today that Future is the father of a baby girl born to the model and social media star last year.

Future is more than 99 percent likely the father of Eliza Reign’s toddler girl, and a judge read the results of the rapper’s DNA test during a family court hearing today, BOSSIP has learned.

The judge said he’d planned to issue a court order that officially named Future as the baby’s dad.

“The DNA did confirm that Mr. Wilburn is the child’s father,” Reign’s attorney Brandon Rotbart told BOSSIP.

Future was not present for Monday’s court session, which occurred via videoconference. However, the revelation paves the way for Reign to seek temporary and permanent child support, as well as other financial provisions for the tot.

A judge had previously ordered Future to take a DNA test as part of the case, but the results weren’t made revealed until today’s hearing.

Reign appeared not to gloat over her court victory, posting a picture of herself in a pantsuit earlier today with the caption, “Humble.”

Rotbart said his client felt “vindicated” after the rapper accused her of lying in the case and at times denied being the baby’s father.

“So at least she can now put that to rest,” Rotbart said.

Reign has had an acrimonious relationship with the rapper since becoming pregnant. In Aug. 2019, she sued him for paternity and child support, but the case has dragged on because of the “Life Is Good’s” rapper’s reluctance to reveal information about his income or take a paternity test, court papers show.

Future in turn, filed a federal civil defamation case against Reign, alleging that she humiliated him when she spoke out about their relationship, and claimed she’d harassed him on social media. The judge ordered the pair to attend mediation in that case.

Future also filed a domestic violence case against Reign that accused her of stalking him, but the judge threw it out, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

We’ve reached out to Future’s lawyer for comment. We haven’t heard back.