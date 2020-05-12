A Lil’ Cheating: Snoop Dogg’s Wife Chuckles At Herself Amid Rumor Of His Extramarital Sex Tape

Cheating isn’t a deal-breaker for Shante Broadus, the wife of rapper Snoop Dogg. At least, that’s the message she sent on her Instagram page after posting a meme to poke fun at herself. The timing of the message is interesting since Snoop made headlines last week after Celina Powell claimed to publish a secret “tape” of their alleged affair.

Last year, Powell alleged that she had a coke-snorting affair with Snoop once upon a time in Hollwyweird and is now sharing alleged receipts on her Fans Only page.

Shante is hinting to her friends and followers that she really doesn’t take the cheating allegation all that seriously or herself.

“Don’t ask me for relationship advice because I took the ni**a back 81 times.”

Peep the meme below.

Snoop and Shante have been married since 1997. They have three children together and a grandchild. If a little cheating doesn’t hurt her, it doesn’t hurt anyone…we guess.

