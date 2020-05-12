Devastated: Diddy Emotionally Memorializes Andre Harrell ‘I Can’t Even Handle This’

An undeniably devastated Diddy penned an emotional tribute to his friend Monday after days of silence. The music mogul memorialized Andre Harrell, who passed away Thursday, May 7 and admitted that he had to “give himself the reality in doses.”

“I honestly still can’t believe it,” wrote Diddy on Instagram. His post featured a speech he gave earlier this year after winning an Industry Icon Award at a Pre-Grammys Gala where he called out the lack of diversity in the music business but also praised Harrell.

“I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses. Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.… I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t even imagine life without Dre.”

Diddy also sent condolences to Harrell’s family, including son Gianni and cousin O’Neal McKnight, adding, “LOVE YOU FOREVER DRE!!!!!!!!!!”

As previously reported, the Hi-Hop visionary who took Diddy under his wing at Uptown Records, worked at Motown Records and was, part of the duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, is believed to have passed from heart failure.

According to HipHollywood, a well-placed source says Harrell was on a phone call when “the call just dropped.”

“The person didn’t think anything of it,” added the source. After that, attempts to reach Harrell all day by phone were unsuccessful. “His cousin went by this morning and used a spare key and found him dead.”

So, so, sad. So far no details on a memorial service have been released.