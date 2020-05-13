She By Sheree Being Released
Shereé’s ‘She By Shereé’ Brand To Be Released In Time For ‘September—Spring, Summer’
Christmas is coming early!
Shereé Whitfield’s got the perfect line of clothing that’s being released just in time for “September…spring, summer.” After years of anticipation and after a tease on WWHL: @ Home, it looks like Shereé’s ‘She By Shereé line will soon be available online.
On Sunday Sheree told fans that her widely talked about collection would finally debut within the next two weeks and she even gave them a sneak peek. Surprisingly the line won’t include joggers and according to the reality star, it will be affordable.
“I found out that the market called for fashion but at reasonable prices,” said Sheree. “I cannot compete with your Fashion Novas, your Alibabas, and things like that. So I just decided to go in a different direction. It’s not joggers, I can’t compete with them. Give me about two weeks, within the next two weeks. I promise you it’s going down!”
Since then, fans noticed that there were items up for sale on Sheree’s website that included tracksuits and athleisure wear—but they items have since been snatched down.
When the line’s officially released it will mark the first time She By Shereé’s been offered for sale in FULL since she first mentioned in 2009 on RHOA season 1. She previously had a launch party that year. and in August 2017 Sheree released limited edition “Who Gon Check Me Boo” shirts at The Pop-In@Nordstrom x Hanes store.
During the season 10 RHOA Reunion, Sheree also raised eyebrows when she stumbled over a question about her line’s forthcoming release.
“Joggers, it’s more lifestyle,” said Sheree. “I said I’m doing joggers. Lifestyle, athletic, yeah, lifestyle. Probably more September, that is spring, summer. September—spring, summer.”
View this post on Instagram
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 10 Reunion | Sheree gives us an update on “SHE” by Sheree. ——————————————————————————— 👉 FOLLOW: @RealityEntertainmentTV for more videos of reality tv scenes, fights, & MORE! ——————————————————————————— #RealHousewivesOfAtlanta #RealityTV #BadGirlsClub #BGC #Drama #RHOA #GainPost #Reality #VH1 #MTV #LikeforLike #Like #BravoTV #Entertainment #TV #Ratchet #FollowMe #Fashion #Girlfight #Shade #BlackInkCrew #SheBySheree #RatchetTV #UglyFollowTrain #ShadyFollowTrain #NeneLeakes #LHHNY #LHHMiami #LHHATL #RealHousewives
Are YOU looking forward to buying ‘She By Shereé’??? It’s undoubtedly the most talked about brand in RHOA history, so we’re actually anxious to see how it turns out.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.