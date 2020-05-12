Life Is Crummy: Flustered Future Fumes In Tweets After Courts Confirm He Fathered Eliza Reign’s Baby

Poor thang!

Rapper Future seems really upset it’s become public information that he’s the father of Eliza Reign’s baby girl, Reign. The two adults have had a long, tiring court battle ever since Eliza gave birth. The mother publicly claimed that the rapper knocked her up and stopped answering her calls, refusing to help her financially with the baby, or even acknowledge being her father. Ever since, it’s been back and forth over the paternity of the tot, with Future pulling out all stops to avoid a DNA test.

Welp! Eliza scored a huge victory in court this week as it was confirmed through a DNA test that Future IS 1-Year-Old Reign’s dad. Future, who had tried to block the case from being publicly accessed seems PISSED over the news. He sent out cryptic tweets, seemingly taking shots at Eliza. He writes:

“Teach these h*es how to keep they business off the internet.. U run to the internet.”

Future may have been referring to his baby mama/nemesis posing in her court clothes for Instagram with the caption “humble”.

Welp! It seems like they have child support to work out next, hopefully, that doesn’t send him over the edge again. Wooosahh. Do you think Future has a right to be upset about his privacy?