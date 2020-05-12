Benevolent Boys: Desus & Mero Talk With Nina From Brooklyn, Who Was Accepted Into College At 13 [Video]

After finding out about Nina and her story, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero felt like they had to bring her on their show to let the world know just how amazing she is.

On Monday night’s episode of Desus & Mero, Nina–a girl in Brooklyn who was accepted to college at age 13, after overcoming developmental delays requiring years of speech, physical, occupational, and behavioral therapy–virtually joins the Bodega Boys for an interview. Nina is joined by her mother, Nefertiti Leach, and her mentor, Asha Boston, who runs a non-profit called The Dinner Table Doc, which focuses on providing college and career prep to young people.

This is definitely a big change from the usual guest we expect to see on a comedy like Desus & Mero, but interviews like this one just prove how much a feel-good story can brighten the moods of everyone who pays attention. While we love seeing the Bronx natives joke about anything and everything, this story is most definitely a good change of pace.

You can check out the full interview for yourself down below. Plus, what new episodes of Desus & Mero every Monday and Thursday at 11pm, only on Showtime.