Shocking Video Shows L.A. Inmates Intentionally Trying To Contract Coronavirus In Bid For Early Release

A shocking video has been released showing inmates purposely trying to contract COVID-19. According to Sheriff’s deputies at Los Angeles County jails, inmates are sharing bottles and mask in efforts to contract the infectious disease. Why? Well because they think they’ll get an early release.

The result was actually effective as L.A. Sherif Alex Villanueva confirmed that there’s been a 60 percent increase in cases in just one week in the jail system. 357 inmates have now tested positive, a jump from 123 cases. 117 of those inmates who have tested positive have recovered.

“There was some mistaken belief among the inmate population that if they tested positive, there was a way to force our hand and somehow release more inmates out of our jail environment, and that’s not gonna happen,” Villanueva said during a press conference reports CBS Los Angeles.

In the video which Villanueva showed during the news conference, the inmates all drank from the same hot water bottle just prior to getting their temperature taken by a nurse.

“With the hot water, they were trying to falsely elevate their temperature readings to generate a symptom for COVID-19,” Villanueva said.

Still, Villanueva says the men won’t be released early despite their efforts.

“There’s a reason why these people are behind bars to begin with, because they violated the norms of society,” Villanueva said also noting that 4,590 inmates are currently in quarantine. “But to then imperil not only their only safety, but the safety of their fellow inmates who did not want to participate in this behavior. It also endangers all the personnel, both the professional staff and the sworn staff.”

Wow. The news comes after artists like R. Kelly and YNW Melly also tried to get released early amid coronavirus concerns. Both were quickly denied.

You can watch the shocking video of inmates trying to infect themselves with coronavirus below.