How ‘Bout No: Alleged Double-Murderer YNW Melly’s Request For Prison Release Over COVID-19 Gets Denied

Earlier this month, it was revealed that YNW Melly tested positive for the coronavirus while behind bars in Florida’s Broward County Jail as he awaits his trial for two murders. COVID-19 spreading in jails has been a big concern for activists, families, and lawmakers up until this point, which is only further proven by Melly contracting it.

To combat the spread and people dying from the virus behind bars, jails and prisons across the United States have been issuing early releases and paroles to try and keep inmates safe. Jails are even trying to do their best to avoid bringing people in for lesser crimes committed during the pandemic. So, it only makes sense for YNW Melly to apply for home confinement until the pandemic is over and to seek better medical care than the jails have to offer.

Unfortunately for the rapper, according to reports from TMZ, that motion was denied and he will have to fight the virus while behind bars.

Melly’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, filed docs claiming his client was suffering from several of the symptoms of coronavirus after testing positive. The rapper’s team argued that he’s in danger of dying due to his infection, along with inadequate care and protection provided by the jail.

The “Murder On My Mind” rapper was reportedly hoping the judge would release him to house arrest and allow for him to be treated at a medical facility at his own expense, but that didn’t happen. Instead, the judge says if Melly needs special medical treatment while in jail, he can request it from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Plus, the families of the victims he is suspected of killing protesting his release probably didn’t help. So, Melly will remain behind bars. Many lawmakers are not willing to play ball when it comes to violent offenders getting home confinement and returning back to jail later, so it’s not surprising that his wish wasn’t granted.