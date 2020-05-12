Aht, Aht: Georgia Attorney General Announces Investigation Into Recused Prosectors In Ahmaud Arbery Murder

Aht, aht, aht. Not so fast. Bring y’all sneaky a$$es back over here.

One of the most infuriating aspects of the Ahmaud Arbery murder is that it happened SO long ago with absolutely no semblance of consequence for his killers. Part of the reason for that lack of consequence is because the powers that be appear to have actively made the decision that Ahmaud died lawfully.

Two local prosecutors, Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill, both recused themselves from the case over potential conflicts of interest and the attorney general of Georgia Chris Carr wants to know if there were any shenanigans that hindered this case from moving forward. According to Georgia.gov, Carr announced today that he has formally requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation look into the conduct of the Brunswick and Waycross District Attornies.

“When a district attorney is unable to take on a case due to a conflict, our office must appoint another prosecutor to handle the case,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Unfortunately, many questions and concerns have arisen regarding, among other things, the communications between and actions taken by the District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Circuits. As a result, we have requested the GBI to review in order to determine whether the process was undermined in any way.”

As we previously reported, Jackie Johnson recused herself four days after Arbery was killed because Gregory McMichael used to work in her office as an investigator. George Barnhill, however, didn’t recuse himself until April when he threw in the towel because his son works for Johnson. A notable nepotism that, at the very least, paints a picture of how deep the relationships are within the Brunswick community. A place where friends in high places appear to be very valuable assets. Especially if you’re charged with murder…