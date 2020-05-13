She’s A G: Chrissy Lampkin Laughs At Meme Comparing Her Relationship Status To Pandemic Lockdown

This is pure comedy.

Shout out to Chrissy Lampkin for taking one on the chin so the rest of us can laugh. The reality show veteran posted up a meme made by some random person that was probably meant to wound her, but BOY! It was really hee–lar-ree-ous! The meme, which has been circulating around Facebook and Instagram, reads, “We gone be on lockdown until Jim Jones marry Crissy.”

The post feels like a huge inside joke because folks who have been watching the couple for the last 12 years or so know that the meme implies we are NEVER getting off lockdown. Chrissy was a good sport about the jab writing, “Dis how ya’ll gone do me???”

LOL.

The meme doesn’t seem to feel too far off for some, with rumblings of stay at home orders being extended to another 3 months in LA yesterday.

The famous couple might not be married, but they are still going strong and doing well during these trying times. Jimmy made an appearance on his boo’s Instagram account a few weeks back, prepping a meal. Chrissy trolled him as he diced up veggies, asking him why he didn’t do the dishes. The post seems to be payback from the several videos Jim has of her reacting as he trolls her by smoking in the house.

Glad to see these two are full of laughter lately. Did YOU laugh at the meme?