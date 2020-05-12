Might As Well Get Comfortable: Los Angeles County Likely To Extend Stay-At-Home Order For The Next Three Months

For anyone out there getting restless during the current coronavirus quarantine, you might wanna find a new hobby because…we’re gonna be here for a while. At least, that’ll be the case if the rest of the country follows what’s going on over on the West Coast.

According to reports from The LA Times, Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home orders will be extended for the next three months“with all certainty.” This news comes after Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged the county’s future regarding COVID-19 during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

As far as Ferrer sees it, the only way that would only change is if there was a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand.”

“Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she explained during the meeting. But as the LA Times points out, without widely available therapeutic testing for the coronavirus or rapid at-home tests that would allow people to test themselves daily, the possibility of restrictions being completely eased within the next three months seems unlikely.

The Public Health Director made comments these comments as the board debated on whether or not to extend the county’s eviction moratorium for one to three months.

Long story short: stay put.