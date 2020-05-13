Slippin? State Of New York Says DMX Owes Nearly $225,000 In Back Taxes (Exclusive)

Slippin? State Of New York Says DMX Owes Nearly $225,000 In Back Taxes
The state of New York has accused DMX of owing hundreds of thousands in back taxes.
The state of New York’s Division of Taxation has filed a tax warrant against the 90s rapper, alleging he owes a total of $224,845 in state income taxes, according to the warrant, which was obtained by BOSSIP.
X is no stranger to tax troubles. He spent a year in federal prison a few years back for tax fraud after the feds accused him of purposely withholding paying federal income taxes to the tune of $2.2 million.
DMX – whose real name is Earl Simmons – also has previous tax warrants from the state. In 2018, the state issued a lien against him for $20,030.26 and in 2014, hit him with a lien for $230,409.74, records show.
The “Slippin” rapper’s lawyer, Murray Richman, said they’d anticipated that the state would be filing a lien against his client but declined to discuss how they planned to address the debt.
“Earl is doing really well,” Richman told BOSSIP. “He’s been working on a documentary. While everybody has been down, he’s been working in Tennessee…He’s a terrific guy, love him.”
