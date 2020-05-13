Slippin? State Of New York Says DMX Owes Nearly $225,000 In Back Taxes (Exclusive)

The state of New York has accused DMX of owing hundreds of thousands in back taxes.

The state of New York’s Division of Taxation has filed a tax warrant against the 90s rapper, alleging he owes a total of $224,845 in state income taxes, according to the warrant, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

X is no stranger to tax troubles. He spent a year in federal prison a few years back for tax fraud after the feds accused him of purposely withholding paying federal income taxes to the tune of $2.2 million.

DMX – whose real name is Earl Simmons – also has previous tax warrants from the state. In 2018, the state issued a lien against him for $20,030.26 and in 2014, hit him with a lien for $230,409.74, records show.

The “Slippin” rapper’s lawyer, Murray Richman, said they’d anticipated that the state would be filing a lien against his client but declined to discuss how they planned to address the debt.

“Earl is doing really well,” Richman told BOSSIP. “He’s been working on a documentary. While everybody has been down, he’s been working in Tennessee…He’s a terrific guy, love him.”