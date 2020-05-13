Got It From Her Mama: Blue Ivy’s Stylist Captures Her Dancing To “MOOD 4 EVA”

She definitely got it from her mama. Blue Ivy has a STYLIST though. Let that sink in. Yep, she just called us broke again, without a single word.

Beyoncé’s former personal assistant Manuel A. Mendez, who currently styles Blue Ivy, posted this adorable clip of her dancing gracefully to her mom’s song “MOOD4EVA”. Short and sweet, just like our lil budding super star. Wonder if Manuel picked her ‘fit for “The Lion King” world premiere.

Also we feel like the amount of Blue Ivy sightings are getting more frequent, especially on social media. Do you think Bey and Hubby Hov are warming up for Blue to make her official entré into the family business? She’s already songwriting, winning awards and choreographing. Sis is clearly just steps away from dropping her own project. Isn’t she?

How old do you think Blue Ivy will be when she debuts an album? Let’s not forget Willow Smith was only 10 when “Whip My Hair” became a phenomenon. Blue is currently 8-years-old and Manuel and reportedly been styling her since she was 6!