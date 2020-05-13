Sold! Wendy Williams Former NJ Family Mansion “Under Contract” (Exclusive)

Wendy Williams got some good news in her bid to shift her former family estate.

Despite the coronavirus epidemic putting many real estate transactions on hold, the talk show queen’s palatial pad is “under contract,” BOSSIP can reveal.

The home, located in the suburbs of Northern New Jersey, is listed as having a sale pending, but it hasn’t gone through yet, real estate records obtained by BOSSIP show. But if it does, Williams will be well and truly rid of a reminder of the unhappy times in her marriage to her now ex-husband and former manager Kevin Hunter.

Williams originally listed the property for $1.895 million back in January 2020, but that same month she knocked the price down to $1.699 million. That move must’ve attracted a buyer, because the home went into a pending sale in February, according to public records. However, that deal must’ve fallen through, because the mansion was back in the market in March, this time with an additional $124,000 off the sale price, and is now listed at $1.5 million.

Public records put the property’s worth at more than $2 million, and the home’s nearly $50,000 annual tax bill is based on the home’s assessment at $1.8 million. However, public records show that the home’s tax rate is now being reassessed.

Williams’ custom-built pad sits on three-fourths of an acre and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a 2,500 square foot gourmet kitchen.

Williams and her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter bought the property together while they were still married, and raised their college-aged son there before. Under the terms of their divorce, Williams agreed to give Hunter $250,000 to move out of the home, and they agreed to sell the place and split the profits. She now tapes her talk show from her new apartment in New York City.

We’ve reached out to Williams’ rep for comment.