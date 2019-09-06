‘I’m Not Changing Pampers’ Wendy Williams Doubles Down On Decision To Leave Child Creating Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Talks Kevin Hunter Divorce On “The View”

Wendy Williams is once again speaking out on her impending divorce from Kevin Hunter. The talk show host was a guest on Thursday’s The View and was about her split and her ex’s love child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson.

In between talking about her upcoming 11th season of her show, she told Sunni Hostin that it’s absolutely true that she’s splitting from Kevin, not “because of his infidelity,” but because he fathered a child outside their marriage.

“Infidelity is one thing,” said Auntie Wendy. “A full baby is a whole other topic. A baby. I’m not changing Pampers. I want to be pampered. Get out of here.”

Despite her words, Wendy made sure to emphasize that she doesn’t think her ex “Big Kev” is a bad guy and she’s sticking to her promise not to [overly] bash him in the media.

“Kevin’s not a bad man. Big Kev. He’s not a bad man. You can’t just throw away 25 years and start talking recklessly about the other person — otherwise, what does that say about you? You know? I chose him and he chose me… Kevin will always be my family, no matter what and that’s that. Life moves on.”

Wendy’s clearly taking it easy on Kevin, she could be saying MUCH MUCH worse.

Watch her talk her divorce on “The View” below.