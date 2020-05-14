Attorney General Sues Lil Boosie For Not Providing For Tween Daughter (Exclusive)

Lil Boosie came under fire earlier this week when he claimed he brought an adult woman to perform sex acts on his tween sons.

Well, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper’s parenting choices will likely come further under fire after the state Department of Human Services sued him for failing to financially provide for his daughter, Lyric Beyonce, BOSSIP has learned.

Special Assistant Attorney General Don Snow filed suit against Boosie on behalf of the girl’s mother, Gelisa Hayes, who reached out and complained that he wasn’t supporting the 11-year-old, court papers state.

Hayes and the state want immediate child support of a “reasonable amount,” and for Boosie’s wages to be garnished, along with health and accident insurance for the girl, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. And if Boosie isn’t sure that he’s the child’s father, Haynes and the state said he should take a DNA test through the state.

We’ve reached out to the state for comment on the case.

The Baton Rouge native, 37, has not responded to the lawsuit, despite court papers showing that he was served at both his mansion and the nearby headquarters for “Bad Azz Entertainment.” He was due in court on the matter this week, but the hearing was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to court papers.

BOSSIP’s efforts to reach Boosie weren’t successful Wednesday. No lawyer is listed as representing him in the case.