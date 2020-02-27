‘C’mon Mane!’ Boosie’s Own Mama Mauled Him Over Zaya Wade Comments

“Should’ve just sat there and ate your food,” that’s the message from a mom to a certain Baton Rouge rapper.

After Boosie got blasted and dragged out by his Kappa collar from Planet Fitness over those unnecessary comments about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, he apparently caught hell from one of his parents.

Boosie was a guest on Baller Alert’s “Sesh W/ Shirley” and things got interesting when Zaya Wade was brought up. As previously reported Boosie transphobically told the world that he disagrees with Gabrielle Union and D Wade’s decision to accept their trans daughter and brought up sex-change operations.

“Dwyane Wade you’ve gone too f**king far,” said Boosie. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. Don’t cut his d–k off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d–k off, bruh.

When host Shirley Ju brought up the backlash Boosie received over D. Wade’s daughter, Boosie corrected her; “His son,” said Boosie.

He then explained that even his own mother chastised him for dabbling in other people’s business and urged him to drop social media.

“That’s just how I felt. People gotta understand that’s how I feel … Even my momma got on my a&& yesterday. My momma called me early in the morning and got on my a**, talking about, ‘Stay off social media! That’s they family! You stay out people’s business …’ But I was just speaking how I felt. Everybody got their own opinions in life. Everyone feels a certain type of way about certain things … When the kids involved, it’s tender to my heart.”

According to Boosie however, he’s unbothered by the hate and “don’t hold his tongue” for anyone.

“Once you’re a celebrity, you gotta be ready for what comes with being a celebrity … You gotta be ready for the hundred eyes and all that stuff.””It’s probably a tender situation to him, so he probably don’t wanna get into contact with me,” Boosie explained. “But I said what I said. I don’t hold my tongue for nobody. If that was Barack Obama, I would’ve said the same thing. I’m built like that.” […] “It don’t get to me because I live a real life … The only way you can get to somebody like me is [if] it break your hustle. As long as I can hustle and stay free, none of that shit is gonna get to me. Comments are made to be blocked … I get money regardless.”

Soooo clearly someone’s not apologetic.

SMH, listen to your mama Boosie, mind the business that pays you.