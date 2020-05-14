“You Think NOTHING Of Yourself!” Wendy Williams Eviscerates Future & The Mother Of His Latest Dirty Sprite Seed [Video]

Wendy Williams has some words for Future, father of 8, and Eliza Reign — the latest of his 8 baby mamas. “He’s pathetic and so are you.” The talk show host didn’t hold back while discussing Future’s latest paternity revelation. The rapper was recently proven to be the father of 1-year-old Reign and her mother is seeking around $53K in child support. During Wendy’s Hot Topics segment for “Wendy @ Home”, she sent a message to both of the parents involved.

“I say he’s pathetic and so are you if you dare lay down with this man. You think nothing of yourself. I’m talking about Future. And they say he’s worth $40 million dollars, sooooo what?! Eight kids, the DNA test is confirmed? Congratulations. Eliza Reign, she’s the one Future always said she calls Future “the bag”. Check baby? That’s pretty pathetic of her. Come on! And she wants child support. $53,000 a month, for one child. That’s a lot of money. It’s just a horrible story all around. Future, you need to tie it in a knot although I guarantee you, this time next year he’ll have two more kids.”

Welp! Wendy has a jaded relationship history but she is a woman of a certain wealth and still finds this case outrageous.

Hit play to hear it.

Do you agree with Wendy or nah?