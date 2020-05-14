A Lil’ Positivity: Shaq FaceTimes New Jersey ICU Doctors And Nurses To Keep Spirits High

While everything going on in the world is like something we’ve all never experienced before, one thing that never changes is Shaquille O’Neal’s contagious spirit–which really comes in handy at a time like this.

This week, the Lakers legend surprised a group of New Jersey doctors and nurses, FaceTiming an entire Intensive Care Unit to praise them for all of the heroic work they’re doing during the coronavirus (and year-round).

According to reports from TMZ , Brianna Vasquez, a patient care technician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, New Jersey, reached out to Shaq in his DMs to explain how much her “ICU family” adored him for having a big heart.

She ended up asking O’Neal if he would be able to FaceTime her co-workers in an effort to uplift their spirits, and on Tuesday, he showed up.