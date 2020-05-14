A Lil’ Positivity: Shaq FaceTimes New Jersey ICU Doctors And Nurses To Keep Spirits High

Shaq FaceTimes New Jersey ICU Doctors & Nurses To Keep Spirits High
- By rebecahjacobs
While everything going on in the world is like something we’ve all never experienced before, one thing that never changes is Shaquille O’Neal’s contagious spirit–which really comes in handy at a time like this.
This week, the Lakers legend surprised a group of New Jersey doctors and nurses, FaceTiming an entire Intensive Care Unit to praise them for all of the heroic work they’re doing during the coronavirus (and year-round).
What a guy!
You can check out footage of the FaceTime call over here.
