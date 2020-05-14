Back To Work: Here’s How Tyler Perry’s Atlanta Studio Will Reopen In July for Production On “Sistas” & “The Oval”

Following the Hollywood shut down during this year’s coronavirus quarantine, Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta is reopening for business this summer.

Production on Perry’s show “Sistas” will begin on July 8, while “The Oval” is set to start production on July 28th. BET announced 22-episode orders for both shows on Tuesday and filming for each will take place over the course of approximately two and a half weeks.

According to reports from Variety, sources say that Perry’s “doing everything by the book” regarding his plan to reopen the studio. He is currently working closely with local officials and unions to implement his plan to restart production as safely as possible.

A majority of the crew on both series are already based in Atlanta, but for those who aren’t, Perry is going to use his personal private plane to fly cast in from New York and Los Angeles after they are tested for coronavirus prior boarding. Once they arriving in ATL, they will head straight to set where all cast and crew will immediately be tested for COVID-19 once again, waiting until their results are available before they’re cleared to work. Carlos Del Rio, professor at the Emory Vaccine Center in Georgia, will serve as the testing consultant. Testing will occur four times during the two-and-a-half-week shoot.

Tyler Perry Studios sits on a whopping 330 acres of land, which Perry purchased in 2015 for $30 million.