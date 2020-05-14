Sistas Speak: Joe Biden Can’t Win Without Black Women, Black Women Demand Policy To Earn Their Vote [Video]

If Joe Biden wants to become President of the United States and send Donald Trump and his musty MAGAs back from whence they came, then his path to victory goes through Black women.

This should be obvious to everyone but, ya know, racist misogyny. From the very beginning of the election season, the only polling stat that we paid attention to was which candidate had the Black vote and specifically, which candidate had the support of Black women.

Regardless of you what you may feel about him, Joe Biden has steadfastly held the highest polling of Black women among his competitors. But now we are fast-approaching the final stretch of what is THE most consequential Presidential election perhaps ever and that support cannot be taken for granted. We, as a people and a nation, need Donald Trump and his cake-kissing cabinet out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave expeditiously. Word to Tip.

That won’t happen unless Joseph Robinette Biden ensures that his campaign AND potential presidency address the societal, political, and economic needs of Black women. Period.

Angela Rye, Sunny Hostin, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Latosha Brown, Tiffany D. Cross, Alicia Garza, and Amanda Seales came together to form a vote-earning Voltron for the Washington Post and explained what Vice President Joe must do to secure his name on their ballots in November.

Peep the video below; be inspired, proud, and ready to fight tooth-and-nail for the women who fight even harder for all of us.

A Black woman Vice President and a Black woman Supreme Court Justice are certainly two things that Joe can do to galvanize African-American women to go to bat for him with clear minds and hearts. We DAMN sure remember Anita Hill and all those Black bodies who are in prison right now because of the 1994 crime bill.