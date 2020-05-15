Tristan Thompson Had A Pre-Khloe Hokey Pokey With Paternity Petitioner But Says The Dates Don’t Match The Time Of Their Smash

Tristan Thompson doesn’t deny sleeping with Kimberly Alexander, the woman claiming he fathered her child — ONCE, and years before he met Khloe Kardashian.

According to TMZ reports sources close to Thompson say he had a one-night stand with Alexander during his 2011-2012 rookie season, but those dates don’t align with her paternity claim because her child is between 4 and 5.

The source says Tristan confirmed to his legal team that he slept with Alexander and was confident about taking a paternity test because the timeline of their “relations” made it impossible for the child to be his.

As we reported yesterday, Marty Singer, an attorney for Thompson and Kardashian, filed a cease and desist against Alexander asking her to stop making damaging comments about Thompson, who would have gladly paid child support if he was the dad — but a DNA test proved he is not. In his filing, Singer informed Alexander that she’s facing a potential lawsuit on the grounds she’s been lying about the child and defaming Khloe with claims that she and her family had meddled with the DNA test.

Sources close to Khloe claim she believes the issue is between Tristan and Alexander, since things between them transpired years before she began dating in August 2016, but she got her lawyer involved because Alexander allegedly started making false claims about her after Tristan’s test came back negative.

TMZ reports that Tristan believes Alexander is just out for money from him.

This is all very MESSY… So he only had sex with this woman once? And is the kid 4, 5 or 6? Because we can’t seem to get a clear answer on the age.