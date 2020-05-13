Toxic Twitter Celebrates Tristan Thompson's Latest Rumored Peenanigans
Klownery Khronicles: Toxic Twitter Celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Latest Rumored Peenanigans
- By alexbossip
Ah yes, klownery King Tristan Thompson was back at it again with the rumored peenanigans–this time, reportedly impregnating Khloe Kardashian AGAIN in a deliciously messy development that stirred up hilarious chaos across the internet.
This rumored pregnancy comes just months after he turned the Kardashian Klan upside down by kissing Jordyn Woods and breaking up her BFFship with Kylie Jenner while slithering back into the life of on again/off again/on again baby mama Khloe.
Whew, that ‘ole Tristan is a piece of work who was, once again, celebrated for his toxic shenanigans by his ever-growing flock of f-boy fans on social media.
Peep the Toxic Twitter reactions to Tristan’s latest rumored peenanigans the flip.
