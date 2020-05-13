Klownery Khronicles: Toxic Twitter Celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Latest Rumored Peenanigans

Tristan Thompson when he found out Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with his child…again pic.twitter.com/mL5anLxooK — patty (@patson__m) May 13, 2020

Ah yes, klownery King Tristan Thompson was back at it again with the rumored peenanigans–this time, reportedly impregnating Khloe Kardashian AGAIN in a deliciously messy development that stirred up hilarious chaos across the internet.

This rumored pregnancy comes just months after he turned the Kardashian Klan upside down by kissing Jordyn Woods and breaking up her BFFship with Kylie Jenner while slithering back into the life of on again/off again/on again baby mama Khloe.

Whew, that ‘ole Tristan is a piece of work who was, once again, celebrated for his toxic shenanigans by his ever-growing flock of f-boy fans on social media.

*Future when he links up his disciple Tristan Thompson * pic.twitter.com/Jp4rLJlZ36 — handsome tiger 🔗 (@oscar_yourgrace) May 13, 2020

Peep the Toxic Twitter reactions to Tristan’s latest rumored peenanigans the flip.