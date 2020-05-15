GTFOHWTBS: Lawyers For Ahmaud Arbery’s “Alleged” Murderers Try To Tell Us That Water Ain’t Wet, “Don’t Rush To Judgement!”

Ahmaud Arbery was murdered in cold blood in broad daylight by two white men. That’s the truth. There is only one truth.

According to CBSNews, the father and son who “allegedly” murdered Ahmaud, Gregory and Travis McMichael, have now hired lawyers to defend them against the truth. Bob Rubin and Jason Sheffield’s first public statement on behalf of their client, Travis, is ridiculous. We get that they have to defend the indefensible but man…

“Right now we are starting at the end,” Sheffield said outside their metro Atlanta law office. “We know the ending. What we don’t know is the beginning.” Rubin added: “We implore all of you … don’t rush to judgment.”

It’s to be noted that when asked who they were being paid by, neither gentleman responded. A soup cookie benefactor must be afoot.

Lawyers for Gregory McMichael, Laura and Frank Hogue, offered the same sentiment:

“So often the public accepts a narrative-driven by an incomplete set of facts, one that vilifies a good person, based on a rush to judgment, which has happened in this case,” Laura Hogue said in a statement Thursday.

To that we say, do the cucumber challenge and choke.

The Arbery family attorney had the perfect clap back for this white nonsense:

“We agree with the attorneys for Travis McMichael that the justice system affords all citizens the presumption of innocence and that there shouldn’t be a rush to judgment or stereotyping,” attorneys for Arbery’s parents said in an emailed statement. “We only wish that their client, Travis McMichael, had provided that same presumption of innocence to Ahmaud Arbery before chasing and killing him.”

How bout that?