The Plot Thickens: Ahmaud Arbery’s “Alleged” Killer Called Police And Confronted Unidentified Black Man Days Prior

Ahmaud Arbery‘s murder investigation seems to yield new evidence every day. We can only pray that these new facts will help lead to real justice for his family and loved ones.

According to CNN, one of the men arrest and charged with Ahmaud’s murder had a confrontation with an unidentified Black man matching Ahmaud’s description just days before the fatal confrontation in Satilla Shores. It has been reported that Ahmaud Arbery was seen on security video walking around a house under construction and observing the site on the day he was killed. He did not steal anything or deface the property.

Today we learn that on February 11, 2 weeks before Ahmaud’s February 23 murder, a homeowner name Larry English was contacted by one of the men who has been arrested for his intentional death. One of English’s neighbor’s texted him saying that Travis McMichael had confronted a Black man who he saw walking around the property. The man is said to have run off when Travis tried to approach him. English was unsure if the man was Ahmaud. His attorney, Elizabeth Graddy, shared a transcript of the text exchange with the neighbor on CNN:

“The police showed up and we all searched for a good while. I think he got spooked and ran after Travis confronted him. Travis says they (sic) guy ran into the house.” “Let me know if he shows up or they find him. I appreciate you letting me know.”

A quick cross-reference with the 911 calls from February shows that Travis McMichael called the police and said the following:

In a recording of a 911 call made February 11, a caller who identified himself as Travis McMichael said he’d just “caught a guy running into a house being built, two houses down from me. When I turned around, he took off running into the house.” The man reached into his pocket when he saw the caller, so he might be armed, the caller said. The man was a “black male. Red shirt, white shorts.”

Travis went on to tell that same lie that was told to the 911 operator minutes before Ahmaud was murdered. He told the op that there had been a rash of break-ins in the area recently. In reality, there had only been one burglary within 7 weeks of the shooting. One. Someone stole a 9mm pistol out of…wait for it…Travis’ McMichael’s UNLOCKED truck as it sat in front of his house.

You can practically SMELL the bull$#!t through your computer screen.