Humble & Happy: TikTok Star Jalaiah Harmon Says She Feels Validated Following The “Renegade” Controversy [Video]

After so much of her time online was spent being undermined after creating one of the biggest dances to spread across the TikTok world, we have to give Jalaiah Harmon her flowers while she can still smell them. Luckily, following all of the controversy surrounding her “Renegade” choreography and the fact that huge influencers on TikTok never gave her any credit, Jalaiah is thriving now more than ever.

As you probably already know, the interview was taped from the comfort of Harmon's home because of social distancing, but that didn't stop her from getting her story out there.

Throughout the conversation, the viral sensation and her parents talk about life in quarantine and how it feels to see so many more people get on TikTok because of it, how Jalaiah came up with the new #ScoobDance challenge on the platform, and so much more. She also shares how she feels after getting credit as the original creator of the viral Renegade dance after being silenced for so long.

Check out the interview for yourself down below to see what Jalaiah has to say: