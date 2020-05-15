NamasteatHome: Kerry Washington Leads A Yoga Class Online For All Her Instagram Followers [Video]

Kerry Washington is letting her followers in on her yoga routine.

The Little Fires Everywhere star lead an online yoga class via Instagram on Wednesday, but throughout the class, she admitted to her followers that she has not been focusing on her fitness throughout the entirety of quarantine.

“I have not been doing a lot of yoga or working out in pandemic,” she explained to her viewers in the video. “I just haven’t, and I don’t want to feel bad about it. I just want to accept that that’s where I am.”

The actress went on to explain that she had been very busy trying to balance work, homeschooling, and the rest of her responsibilities, but still, she was grateful that her fans requested to work out–so she decided to give it a shot.

“Thank you guys for wanting to have this time because that means that I get to have this time with myself and with you,” she said.

After the live stream ended, Washington then posted a recap of her #NamasteatHome session, featuring the star doing some poses like happy baby, cat cow, child’s pose, and more. In the clip, she uses the musical stylings of Janelle Monae and Jidenna’s song, “Yoga.”

“Today was kinda spesh,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a clip from the live session. “Thank you to everyone who joined. If you missed it, here’s a quick recap and maybe I should do it again soon!?!? Let me know if you liked it! Or if you have questions”

Check out the clip for yourself down below for a quick recap of Kerry Washington’s yoga class.