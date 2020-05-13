Big Karen Energy: Funniest Memes From Deliciously Messy Limited Series “Little Fires Everywhere”

Customer: I want to speak to the manger. You The Manager: pic.twitter.com/T4aQ957xnZ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 23, 2020

By now, you’ve probably finished Hulu’s deliciously messy 8-episode limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” that takes you on a triggering journey into white privilege-fueled suburbia with all sorts of plot twists, sharp left turns and peak Karen-ing that stirred up endless hysteria across social media.

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the soon-to-be award-winning Drama follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The talented cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

Oh yes, it’s essential quarantine viewing that you should absolutely watch with your finest glass of red wine.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) memes from “Little Fires Everywhere” on the flip.